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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 28.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 797.70 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 28.02% to Rs 169.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 797.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 669.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales797.70669.80 19 OPM %31.0328.71 -PBDT273.10215.70 27 PBT228.70181.10 26 NP169.50132.40 28

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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