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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Moopen family hikes stake in Aster DM Quality Care

Dr Moopen family hikes stake in Aster DM Quality Care

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Acquires 46.09 lakh shares for Rs 350 cr

Union (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd., owned and promoted by Dr. Azad Moopen and family, has acquired 46.09 lakh equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care, representing approximately ~0.57% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, from TPG-backed Centella Mauritius Holdings.

With the recent purchase of additional stake, the Moopen family now has increased shareholding in Aster DM Quality Care to ~24.58%. The shares were acquired on 02 September 2026, at a price of Rs 760 per share, for an aggregate consideration of approximately Rs 350.34 crore.

The acquisition further strengthens the promoter family's ownership interest in Dr. Moopen-led Aster DM Quality Care and underscores the Moopen family's commitment to the company's long-term growth. It also reflects the family's confidence in the potential of the larger, integrated healthcare platform, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd., and its ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST