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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 68.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 68.67% to Rs 444.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1418.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 8070.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8545.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8070.508545.20 -6 OPM %10.6525.44 -PBDT1089.902381.10 -54 PBT553.301905.00 -71 NP444.301418.10 -69

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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