Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 86.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 7516.20 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 86.14% to Rs 220.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1593.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 7516.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8506.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.80% to Rs 4196.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5655.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 33593.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32553.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7516.208506.00 -12 33593.3032553.50 3 OPM %5.0923.49 -19.2126.26 - PBDT756.802459.90 -69 7451.509383.20 -21 PBT199.702005.20 -90 5392.707679.50 -30 NP220.901593.30 -86 4196.005655.10 -26
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST