Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 86.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 7516.20 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 86.14% to Rs 220.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1593.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 7516.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8506.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.80% to Rs 4196.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5655.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 33593.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32553.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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