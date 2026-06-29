Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains for sixth straight session

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.34% to Rs 1,382.20 on Monday, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session.

The stock has advanced 9.05% over six trading sessions. It has gained 7.92% in the last three months and 6.33% over the past year.

On 25 June 2026, the drug maker informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed a Pre-License Inspection (PLI) at its biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted between 16 June 2026 and 25 June 2026.

Following the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with seven observations. Dr. Reddy's said it will respond to the observations within the stipulated timeline.

The company said the inspection is a continuation of earlier inspections and related disclosures made to the stock exchanges on 12 October 2023 and 13 September 2025.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company reported a 86.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.9 crore on 11.51% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 7,546.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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