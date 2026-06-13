Dr. Reddy's Labs oncology drug Bosutinib Tablets in United States

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif, in the United States, expanding its oncology portfolio.

The pharmaceutical major has collaborated with MSN Laboratories (MSN), a leading pharmaceutical company in India, on this product.

Dr. Reddys holds the exclusive marketing rights for the product in the United States. MSN is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the product.

Bosutinib Tablets was a first-to-file product and is eligible for 180-days of generic drug exclusivity for this strength, in the U.S.

The Bosulif brand had U.S. sales of approximately $253.8 million for the latest 12-month period ended April 2026, according to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives data.

Milan Kalawadia, CEO- North America, Dr. Reddys Laboratories, Inc. said: "This launch highlights our commitment to leading with timely market entry for high-priority therapies while broadening access for both patients and healthcare providers.

With this launch, we remain focused on strengthening our oncology portfolio and partnering across the healthcare system to ensure that critical treatments are both accessible and affordable."

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company had reported a 86.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.9 crore on 11.51% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 7,546.4 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.09% to end at Rs 1273.90 on the BSE on Friday.

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