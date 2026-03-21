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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda, marking an important step in expanding access to advanced GLP-1 receptor agonistbased therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes in India.

Dr. Reddy's has been the first Indian company to receive Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for generic semaglutide. This launch underscores the company's Day-1 entry into the segment upon patent expiry, demonstrating its readiness to serve unmet patient needs in India.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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