Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda, marking an important step in expanding access to advanced GLP-1 receptor agonistbased therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes in India.
Dr. Reddy's has been the first Indian company to receive Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for generic semaglutide. This launch underscores the company's Day-1 entry into the segment upon patent expiry, demonstrating its readiness to serve unmet patient needs in India.
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST