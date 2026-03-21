Dr Reddy's launches Obeda (semaglutide) in India for Type 2 Diabetes

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced the launch of its injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda, marking an important step in expanding access to GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapy for the management of Type 2 diabetes in India.

The company said it is the first Indian pharmaceutical firm to receive approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for generic semaglutide, enabling a day-one launch upon patent expiry. It added that the move reflects its readiness to serve unmet patient needs in India.

India faces one of the worlds largest diabetes burdens, with over 101 million adults living with the condition, according to the ICMR INDIAB study. The study estimates diabetes prevalence at 11.4%, with nearly four in ten adults experiencing abdominal obesity. An additional 136 million individuals are estimated to be pre diabetic, placing them at high risk of developing the disease. In such a scenario, semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has a globally proven track record in improving glycaemic control and supporting weight management when used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

The company stated a Phase III clinical study enrolling 312 participants, Dr. Reddys Obeda established non-inferior efficacy and a safety profile comparable to the innovator drug. It showed similar glycaemic reduction. Additionally, comparable results were observed for fasting glucose control, post-prandial glucose control, and therapeutic glycaemic response (achieving HbA1c <7.0%) at the end of the study. No anti-drug antibodies were detected, and the immunogenicity profile was similar to that of the innovator drug.

With both API development and manufacturing, as well as formulation development conducted entirely in house, Obeda reflects Dr. Reddys strength in complex product development and peptide science. It also showcases the companys decade long expertise in peptide technology and its commitment to bringing GLP 1 therapies to market to ensure access to high quality, affordable medicines and addressing Indias evolving healthcare needs. As part of its future plans for GLP-1 therapies, the company will be looking at a fully integrated API and formulation approach, encompassing both development and manufacturing in-house.

Obeda is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths as a once-weekly pre-filled pen for subcutaneous administration. The company said each pen delivers a minimum of four weekly doses, with a monthly treatment cost of ₹4,200.

Dr. Reddys also introduced a patient support programme called SemaKare, which includes digital onboarding support, injection training, tele-assistance, and adherence monitoring to improve patient outcomes.

As part of its broader strategy, the company said it plans to establish metabolic centres of excellence across India to improve diabetes care, enhance healthcare professional training, strengthen diagnostic capabilities, and drive patient awareness. It also noted collaboration with Dr. ReddysNestlHealth Science joint venture products to support nutritional needs of patients on GLP-1 therapies.

Erez Israeli, chief executive officer of Dr. Reddys, said: Todays launch marks a significant step in our commitment to expand our portfolio in critical therapeutic areas with differentiated solutions to patients in India and across global markets. Our foray into GLP-1 therapies reflects our capabilities in complex product development and peptide science. It reinforces our vision to be a trusted partner in healthcare by combining innovation with access, ensuring advanced diabetes treatments are not only available but affordable. As part of phase-1 launch, we aim to introduce generic semaglutide in several countries and, through our One Product, One Quality approach, we are committed to ensure the same high quality product across all markets.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: As the first generic semaglutide approved in the country, todays announcement reflects our science led approach and our long standing efforts in expanding access to advanced therapies in India. With the country facing a rapidly rising diabetes burden, we aim to offer effective treatment options and enable more patients to benefit from globally established therapies. The launch of this important drug strengthens our diabetes portfolio and reinforces our broader commitment to improving long term health outcomes for people living with chronic metabolic diseases. GLP 1 therapies represent an important area of focus for us, and we will continue working toward building a full breadth portfolio for multiple metabolic indications across all formats.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

The company reported a 14.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1209.8 crore despite of 4.4% jump in revenue to Rs 8,716.8 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 1.95% to settle at Rs 1,298.95 on the BSE.

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