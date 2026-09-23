Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 0.17%, up for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1213, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.56% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 21.5% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1213, up 0.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26909.6, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1213.1, up 0.51% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 6.56% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 21.5% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 152.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.