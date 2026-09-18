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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys signs agreement for distribution of Takeda's dengue vaccine in India

Dr Reddys signs agreement for distribution of Takeda's dengue vaccine in India

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Dr Reddys Laboratories and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, through its Indian subsidiary Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India, have today entered into a distribution agreement under which Dr. Reddy's will promote and distribute Takeda's dengue vaccine, QDENGA, across India's private market for pediatric and adult vaccination in India. Subject to completion of applicable processes with local authorities, the vaccine is anticipated to become available in the first half of 2027.

The collaboration follows the approval of QDENGA's marketing authorization by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in July 2026 for individuals aged 4-60 years. As India's first approved dengue vaccine, the approval marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen dengue prevention and management.

 

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 9:31 AM IST