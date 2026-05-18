DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 27.20 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 17.01% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.72% to Rs 19.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.08% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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