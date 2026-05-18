DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 60.66% to Rs 27.20 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 17.01% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.66% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.72% to Rs 19.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.08% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.2016.93 61 95.5165.38 46 OPM %26.1435.50 -28.4731.72 - PBDT7.826.13 28 28.6721.16 35 PBT6.034.68 29 21.8616.87 30 NP5.164.41 17 19.2615.08 28
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST