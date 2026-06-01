Dreamfolks Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 83.24% to Rs 52.64 crore

Net loss of Dreamfolks Services reported to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.24% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.33% to Rs 11.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.87% to Rs 660.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1291.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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