Dredging Corporation of India gains after inking Rs 2,157-cr fuel supply MoU with IOCL

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) jumped 8.53% to Rs 1,060 after it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 2,157.07 crore with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for fuel supply.

The agreement is for a period of five years and will ensure a steady and reliable fuel supply for the companys dredging fleet operating across the country.

The MoU reinforces the long-standing association between DCI and IOCL and reflects a shared commitment towards operational excellence, reliability, and supporting Indias maritime infrastructure development. The long-term arrangement is expected to strengthen DCIs capability to deliver uninterrupted dredging services for major ports and national projects.

Dredging Corporation of India is engaged in providing integrated dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organizations in India. The company reported a standalone The company reported a net loss of Rs 24.63 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 16.06 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 276.08 crore in Q3 FY26.

Indian Oil Corporation is a Maharatna PSU under the Government of India, with operations spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products, as well as exploration and production, natural gas, and petrochemicals. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) added 1.59% to Rs 175.50 after the companys standalone net profit surged 321.98% to Rs 12,125.86 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,873.53 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 5.43% YoY to Rs 204,424.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 193,899.5 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation rose 0.24% to Rs 146.20 on the BSE.