Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 46.73% to Rs 355.43 croreNet profit of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.73% to Rs 355.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales355.43242.24 47 OPM %17.4119.37 -PBDT53.0316.58 220 PBT11.50-23.19 LP NP11.24-23.33 LP
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST