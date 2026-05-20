Dredging Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 306.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.42% to Rs 478.23 crore

Net profit of Dredging Corporation of India rose 306.12% to Rs 86.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 478.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 462.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 1208.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1142.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

478.23462.411208.331142.1429.8916.5820.5012.23120.9161.58164.49107.4587.4523.776.57-44.1486.9121.404.75-27.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News