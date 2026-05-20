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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dubai Chamber Welcomes 3,995 New Indian Firms in Q1 2026, Total Membership Hits 84,088

Dubai Chamber Welcomes 3,995 New Indian Firms in Q1 2026, Total Membership Hits 84,088

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced that 3,995 new Indian companies joined the chamber during Q1 2026, underlining the deepening economic and business ties between India and Dubai amid a complex global business environment.

The total number of Indian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 84,088 by the end of March 2026, reinforcing Indias position as the largest foreign business community in Dubai. The continued growth reflects the increasing confidence of Indian businesses in Dubai as a trusted hub for business continuity, international expansion, and long-term growth.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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