Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit declines 48.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 100.24 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies declined 48.75% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 100.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.97% to Rs 10.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 419.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 450.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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