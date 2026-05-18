Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 5.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 24.82 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 5.60% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.72% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 80.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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