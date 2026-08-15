Durlax Top Surface standalone net profit rises 118.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 89.22% to Rs 55.99 crore

Net profit of Durlax Top Surface rose 118.25% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 89.22% to Rs 55.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.9929.594.8611.524.782.413.721.802.751.26

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