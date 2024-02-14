Duropack standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 8.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Duropack declined 8.11% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8.338.5911.169.551.141.080.930.900.680.74