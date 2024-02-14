Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Duropack standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 8.33 crore
Net profit of Duropack declined 8.11% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.338.59 -3 OPM %11.169.55 -PBDT1.141.08 6 PBT0.930.90 3 NP0.680.74 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 9.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Bayer CropScience standalone net profit declines 30.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports, ZEE, Jana Small Finance Bank, Rashi Peripherals in focus

Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Market may open on subdued note

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon