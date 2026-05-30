Duropack standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.92% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 39.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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