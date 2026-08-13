Duropack standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.48% to Rs 11.37 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 62.50% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.48% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.378.2710.119.551.170.800.790.510.650.40

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