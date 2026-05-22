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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Duroply Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 111.59 crore

Net loss of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 111.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.16% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 402.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.59106.35 5 402.67371.79 8 OPM %4.284.98 -5.244.56 - PBDT3.043.44 -12 13.3310.50 27 PBT1.322.20 -40 7.245.82 24 NP-2.452.73 PL 2.947.77 -62

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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