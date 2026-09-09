Duroply launches MDF/ HDF board under brand 'DURO HDMMR'

Duroply Industries is expanding its existing product portfolio in the engineered wood panel category. The Company will trade in MDF/HDF boards starting its first product line under the brand name DURO HDMMR.

Engineered with a dense, calibrated core and heat-treated construction, DURO HDMMR is designed to resist warping and moisture-related damage over time, holding its shape, screws, and finish under conditions that test ordinary boards. Suited for environments exposed to moisture, pests, and frequent use, it is built for daily-use applications- not display purposes alone