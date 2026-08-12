Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 19.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 27.34 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 19.54% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.3426.944.024.971.131.340.901.110.700.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News