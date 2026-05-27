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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY holds around 99 mark; US PCE inflation data in focus

DXY holds around 99 mark; US PCE inflation data in focus

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

The dollar index is holding around 99 mark but broad momentum stays downbeat as optimism grows over a possible peace deal between US and Iran. However, renewed tensions and ongoing uncertainty around the strategic Strait of Hormuz is likely to keep DXY supported. US military reportedly confirmed it launched self-defense strikes in southern Iran, while Irans Revolutionary Guard claimed it targeted an American F-35 fighter jet and several drones that had allegedly violated Iranian airspace. Off late, Middle East tensions had driven a safe-haven flight to the US Dollar while simultaneously spiking oil prices, which fuels sticky US inflation and forces the Federal Reserve to delay rate cuts. Investor now shift focus towards upcoming PCE inflation data for further clues on the Feds future policy direction. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.99, down 0.12% on the day.

 

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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