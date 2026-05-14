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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY hovers around 98.50 mark; Trump-Xi meeting outcome awaited

DXY hovers around 98.50 mark; Trump-Xi meeting outcome awaited

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

The dollar index continues to hover around 98.50 mark on Thursday after US data reinforced inflationary pressures and higher interest rate scenario for longer. Accelerating inflationary pressures in the United States economy amid higher energy prices have for now ruled out possibility of any rate cut. Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday showed that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped by 6.0% on year in April, following the 4.3% seen in March. US wholesale inflation accelerated at its fastest annual pace in four years. Meanwhile, investors stay watchfully cautious ahead of the US President Donald Trump-Chinese President Xi Jinping summit in Beijing. Investors will also focus on the US retail sales data for April due later today.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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