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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons Systems bags Rs 126-cr order from Central Bank of India

Dynacons Systems bags Rs 126-cr order from Central Bank of India

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured a contract worth Rs 125.88 crore (excluding GST) from Central Bank of India for the expansion of the bank's private cloud infrastructure and deployment of advanced computing platforms.

The project involves the expansion of the bank's private cloud, establishment of a containerisation platform, and deployment of servers powered by NVIDIA H200 Blackwell GPUs.

The contract, awarded by the domestic lender, will be executed over a period of five years.

The company said the order does not involve any related-party transaction, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

 

Dynacons Systems & Solutions provides IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides services nationwide. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4% to Rs 18.92 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 402.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Dynacons Systems & Solutions fell 3.28% to Rs 1,245.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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