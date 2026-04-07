Dynacons Systems gains on bagging Rs 25-cr ERP contract from J&K Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied 5.50% to Rs 930 after it has bagged a Rs 25 crore contract from Jammu & Kashmir Bank for the design, implementation, and support of a centralized, enterprise-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

The project aims to modernize and integrate the banks core financial and operational processes.

The scope of work includes standardizing and automating business operations, ensuring a single source of truth for organizational data, strengthening decision-making with real-time reporting and analytics, adhering to statutory and regulatory requirements, and supporting future growth through a scalable and flexible system architecture. The project also involves knowledge transfer and capacity building for post-implementation management.

The contract has been awarded to a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a five-year period. Dynacons added that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the bank, and the transaction does not constitute a related-party deal.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions provides IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides services nation wide. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28% to Rs 23.48 crore on 9.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 340.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions as support services, depository services, and third-party services. The bank reported a 10.4% jump in net profit to Rs 586.73 crore on a 4.2% rise in total income to Rs 3,592.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip rose 0.67% to Rs 116.58 on the BSE.