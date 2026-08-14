Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 313.69 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 0.56% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 313.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 328.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.313.69328.8512.819.6634.5427.7626.4526.2819.7319.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News