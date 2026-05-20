Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 433.16 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 21.94% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 433.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.70% to Rs 32.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1621.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1403.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales433.16380.67 14 1621.341403.80 16 OPM %11.229.97 -11.2711.28 - PBDT41.0536.54 12 154.38124.40 24 PBT21.7019.29 12 77.7655.11 41 NP12.5616.09 -22 32.4143.04 -25
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST