Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 433.16 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 21.94% to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 433.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.70% to Rs 32.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1621.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1403.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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