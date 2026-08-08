Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 93.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 424.81 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies rose 93.04% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 424.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 370.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.424.81370.9312.9710.1946.0733.8226.3915.3320.7910.77

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