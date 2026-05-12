Dynamic Cables Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 24 crore

Dynamic Cables reported a 2.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 24.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 23.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.33% YoY to Rs 355.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 7.35% YoY to Rs 324.11 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 289.55 crore, up 17.09% YoY, while employee benefit expenses declined 9.67% to Rs 11.57 crore.

Profit before tax increased 5.31% to Rs 32.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 30.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 30.26% to Rs 84.44 crore, while revenue from operations rose 16.81% to Rs 1,197.82 crore compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, representing 5% of the face value, for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.

The counter plunged 19.98% to Rs 328.85 on the BSE.

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