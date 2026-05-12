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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 24 crore

Dynamic Cables Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 24 crore

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Dynamic Cables reported a 2.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 24.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 23.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 7.33% YoY to Rs 355.46 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 7.35% YoY to Rs 324.11 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 289.55 crore, up 17.09% YoY, while employee benefit expenses declined 9.67% to Rs 11.57 crore.

Profit before tax increased 5.31% to Rs 32.31 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 30.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full year FY26, the companys consolidated net profit surged 30.26% to Rs 84.44 crore, while revenue from operations rose 16.81% to Rs 1,197.82 crore compared with FY25.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, representing 5% of the face value, for FY26. The dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.

The counter plunged 19.98% to Rs 328.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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