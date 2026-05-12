Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 355.46 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 2.59% to Rs 24.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 355.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.27% to Rs 84.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 1197.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1025.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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