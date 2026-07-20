Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 37.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.22% to Rs 349.10 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 37.01% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 349.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 262.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.349.10262.0410.8910.2836.3227.0233.4624.3724.9518.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News