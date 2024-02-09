Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.140.22-28.5713.64-0.040.03-0.040.03-0.040