Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.14 croreNet loss of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.140.22 -36 OPM %-28.5713.64 -PBDT-0.040.03 PL PBT-0.040.03 PL NP-0.040 0
