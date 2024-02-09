Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dynamic Portfolio Management &amp; Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore
Net loss of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.140.22 -36 OPM %-28.5713.64 -PBDT-0.040.03 PL PBT-0.040.03 PL NP-0.040 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Unleash Your Business Acumen: Parul University Launches Dynamic MBA Program

Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 320.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 13.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 21.20% in the December 2023 quarter

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon