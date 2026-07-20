Dynamics Cables climbs Q1 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Dynamic Cables surged 9.34% to Rs 423.15 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.09% to Rs 24.95 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 18.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 33.23% YoY to Rs 349.10 crore, driven by strong demand from the renewable energy, private utilities and international markets.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37.36% YoY to Rs 33.46 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating profit grew 41% to Rs 38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 26.9 crore in Q1 FY26, while the operating margin improved to 10.9% from 10.3%, reflecting better operational efficiency.

As of 30 June 2026, the company's order book stood at around Rs 811 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility.

Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables, said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY27, with the company delivering its highestever first quarter revenue, accompanied by healthy improvement in operating profits and PAT. This performance reflects robust execution, an improving product mix, and sustained demand across both government and private sector projects.

During the quarter, we also achieved breakthrough in the U.S. market, marking a significant step in strengthening our international presence and creating new avenues for long-term growth. Our ongoing capacity expansion plan remains on track. With a healthy order pipeline, continued infrastructure investments, and strong momentum across our core businesses, we remain confident of sustaining our long term growth trajectory.

Dynamic Cables is manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients.

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