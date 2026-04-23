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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynauton Systems signs MoU with Aerodata AG

Dynauton Systems signs MoU with Aerodata AG

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

To collaborate on development of unmanned systems for Indian region

Dynamatic Technologies announced that Aerodata AG, an established German provider of specialised solutions for aviation, and Dynauton Systems, a division of Dynamatic Technologies focusing on the development and manufacture of unmanned systems, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement establishes the framework for a strategic collaboration to develop a new unmanned, airborne surveillance and reconnaissance solution for the Indian region.

At the heart of the collaboration is Aerodata's modular AeroForce X platform. The MALE UAS combines high payload capacity with a maximum endurance of up to 40 hours and is designed for the integration of advanced mission system technology. This particularly suits AeroForce X for long duration, demanding ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) missions over land and sea. As part of the MoU, both companies will jointly evaluate how AeroForce X can be further developed and deployed to meet the requirements of the Indian market. Dynauton will contribute its extensive engineering and manufacturing expertise in the field of unmanned systems, while Aerodata contributes its many years of experience in the integration of complex airborne surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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