Dynemic Products standalone net profit rises 65.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore

Net profit of Dynemic Products rose 65.23% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.42% to Rs 20.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 371.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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