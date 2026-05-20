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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of E & E Enterprises reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.22 -100 OPM %0-109.09 -PBDT-0.05-0.24 79 PBT-0.12-0.24 50 NP-0.10-0.32 69

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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