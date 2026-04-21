E2E Networks hits the roof as Q4 swings to Rs 6-cr profit over Q3 loss

E2E Networks hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,844.40 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 6.43 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 5.69 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.59% QoQ to Rs 95.64 crore in Q4 FY26.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 51.37% while revenue from operations surge 185.75% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.55 crore in Q4 March 2026, down 51.37% YoY.

Duirng the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 58.1 crore, up 335.6% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded to 60.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 56.6% in Q4 FY25.

Monthly revenue runrate stood at Rs 37.4 crore in March 2026, registering the growth 233.93% compared with Rs 11.2 crore recorded in March 2025.

On annual basis, the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 47.49 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 49.78% to Rs 245.58 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 163.96 crore in FY25.

Finance cost reduced to Rs 12.2 crore in FY26, down 7.58% compared with Rs 13.2 crore in FY25.

Tarun Dua, managing director, E2E Networks, said, The company has demonstrated capabilities in executing AI infrastructure at a scale and effectively generating revenue from it. In this quarter, profit before tax turned positive and EBITDA margins reached 60.7%, indicating a strong move forward. The loss reported for the full year is mainly due to high depreciation on the Rs 1,185 crore investment in GPUs. However, the core business is generating strong cash flows.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the proposal to sub-divide each existing equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each. The record date for the purpose of sub-division will be notified in due course.

E2E Networks operates as a cloud infrastructure provider in India, offering GPU computing, enterprise cloud solutions and managed services for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads.