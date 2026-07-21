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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E2E Networks reports standalone net profit of Rs 43.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net profit of Rs 43.88 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 334.12% to Rs 156.76 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks reported to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 334.12% to Rs 156.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales156.7636.11 334 OPM %75.2029.11 -PBDT119.2623.68 404 PBT58.62-3.75 LP NP43.88-2.84 LP

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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