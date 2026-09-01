E2E Networks rises after signing Rs 1,000 crore AI infrastructure term sheet

E2E Networks rose 3.10% to Rs 637.95 after the company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet with a sovereign AI company based in India.

Under the arrangement, E2E Networks will provide NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The contract has an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The services are scheduled to be provided through June 2029. The company said the arrangement will transition the NVIDIA Blackwell capacity deployed in May 2026 from a pay-as-you-go model to a longer-term commitment.

E2E Networks said the agreement provides greater revenue visibility over a multi-year period and supports its strategy of building a long-term customer base. The company did not disclose the identity of the sovereign AI customer.

E2E Networks is an AI-focused cloud infrastructure provider offering high-performance GPU cloud infrastructure for AI/ML workloads, alongside Linux, Windows, storage and managed cloud solutions from data centres in Noida and Chennai.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations rose 334.1% YoY to Rs 156.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 36.11 crore a year earlier. Net profit stood at Rs 43.88 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in Q1 FY26.

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