With a 20-day window, the extended credit period will enable listed companies to manage their cash flows better while accessing EaseMyTrip's wide array of travel and related services. To avail this offer, the companies will have to provide EaseMyTrip with a future-dated cheque. For corporate bookings, clients can use the link: https://www.easemytrip.com/corporate

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

EaseMyTrip.com announced an exclusive offer for its corporate clientele. The brand will provide a 20-day credit period to all listed companies to complete payments for their travel bookings, empowering them with greater financial flexibility and convenience. This strategic move will facilitate seamless payments and streamline the transactional process for the involved parties.