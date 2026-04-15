EaseMyTrip signs MoUs with corporates in Brazil
EaseMyTrip has signed multiple strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent corporate and institutional partners in Brazil. In addition to its online presence in the Latin American market, this move reinforces the company's long-term expansion strategy in one of the region's most significant and rapidly evolving travel markets.
The company has signed MoUs with various corporates such as AGK Corretora de Cbio, Neo Sector, AMVALE - Associao dos Municios do Vale do Rio Grande, DATAGRO, X3 - Brazil and Lummio Technologia. These partnerships are aimed at exploring opportunities within the Brazil's growing corporate travel ecosystem.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST