East Buildtech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of East Buildtech reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 85.58% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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