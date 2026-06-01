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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 44.31 crore

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.33% to Rs 201.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3158.93 -25 201.63285.32 -29 OPM %1.202.44 -0.943.80 - PBDT1.370.80 71 -3.044.10 PL PBT1.160.51 127 -4.532.34 PL NP0.400.32 25 -3.981.29 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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