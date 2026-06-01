East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 24.81% to Rs 44.31 croreNet profit of East West Freight Carriers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.81% to Rs 44.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.33% to Rs 201.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3158.93 -25 201.63285.32 -29 OPM %1.202.44 -0.943.80 - PBDT1.370.80 71 -3.044.10 PL PBT1.160.51 127 -4.532.34 PL NP0.400.32 25 -3.981.29 PL
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST