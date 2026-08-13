East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 19.45% to Rs 45.56 croreNet profit of East West Freight Carriers reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.45% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.5656.56 -19 OPM %7.184.69 -PBDT0.900.20 350 PBT0.46-0.26 LP NP0.22-0.32 LP
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:48 AM IST