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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 13.45 crore

Net profit of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 62.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.4515.73 -14 62.4160.23 4 OPM %-5.130.76 -1.25-1.44 - PBDT-1.28-0.28 -357 -1.25-2.94 57 PBT-1.47-0.47 -213 -1.99-3.78 47 NP0.61-0.23 LP 0.09-3.03 LP

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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