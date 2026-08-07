EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

IndusInd Bank announced the launch of the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card on the RuPay network.

The Bank stated that this lifetime-free card brings you Rs 21,495 every year, including Rs 18,000 in annual extra dining savings through payments on the EazyDiner app, a complimentary BookMyShow 'Buy One Get One' movie ticket every month worth Rs 2,400 annually, and a three-month complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership worth Rs 1,095.