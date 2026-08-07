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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
IndusInd Bank announced the launch of the EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card on the RuPay network.

The Bank stated that this lifetime-free card brings you Rs 21,495 every year, including Rs 18,000 in annual extra dining savings through payments on the EazyDiner app, a complimentary BookMyShow 'Buy One Get One' movie ticket every month worth Rs 2,400 annually, and a three-month complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership worth Rs 1,095.

 

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST